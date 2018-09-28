The coldest night of early fall is on tap in south-central Wisconsin, with a frost advisory issued for the entire region by the National Weather Service.
It could be colder in Marquette County, where a freeze warning will be in effect.
The frost advisory begins at 3 a.m. Saturday and continues to 8 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop to the low to mid-30s.
Officials advise residents with sensitive outdoor plants to cover them or they stand a chance of being killed by frost.
Friday will be a bit gloomy heading into the weekend, with clouds and a high in the low to mid-50s.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said Saturday should be mostly to partly sunny and chilly with a high of 57 and a few showers at night.
Rain chances increase overnight into Sunday and continue through Monday night, with up to 2 inches of rain possible in the Madison area, the Weather Service said.
Sunday's rain will most likely be in the morning and again at night, with a high near 60.
On Monday, showers and thunderstorms are forecast most of the day and night, with a high of 74, Brown said.
Rain chances diminish Tuesday, with skies expected to clear later in the day, the high reaching 66.
We could see some morning showers on Wednesday with a high of 79, then more scattered showers on Thursday with a high of 70, Brown said.
The rain won't let up next Friday, with showers and storms and a high of 70.
Thursday's high of 66 was 1 degree below normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 87 for Sept. 27, set in 1954.
The low of 47 was 2 degrees above normal and 20 degrees above the record low of 27 for the date, set in 1991.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total at 4.60 inches, 1.73 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 27 was 1.57 inches in 1902.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 40.63 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.94 inches above normal.