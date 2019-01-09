It's a cold, blustery Wednesday in Madison, the first real sign that winter is upon us.
Wind chills have dropped to zero or below in Wisconsin, thanks to actual temperatures in the teens and winds blowing as high as 35 mph.
Madison was at 15 as of 7 a.m., but strong winds put the wind chill value at 1 above, according to the National Weather Service.
Minneapolis was at 7 this morning, with a wind chill of 10 below.
The high temperature in Madison won't improve much on Wednesday, topping out at 20, then we should see another night of bitterly cold temperatures before warmer weather starts to move in.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Thursday should be partly sunny with a high of 25, then clouds move in on Friday with the high reaching 32.
There's a chance for snow showers early in the day on Saturday with a high of 31.
Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high near 34, followed by partly sunny skies and 36 on Monday, the Weather Service said.
Tuesday looks good with sun and 39, before clouds bring a chance for a light mix of rain and snow next Wednesday, the high topping out at 38.
Tuesday's high of 41 was 15 degrees above normal and 13 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 8, set in 2003.
The low of 19 was 8 degrees above normal and 42 degrees above the record low of 23 below for the date, set in 1971.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January and 2019 total at 1.13 inches, 0.80 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 8 was 1.04 inches in 1937.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.23 inches of precipitation, 1.16 inches above normal.
The January and 2019 snowfall total stayed at 0.4 inches, 2.8 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Jan. 8 was 5.3 inches in 1998.
For winter, Madison has received 6.3 inches of snow, 10.4 inches below normal, and 9.7 inches in the snow season, 11.1 inches below normal.