Enjoy the high near 40 on Valentine's Day in Madison, before a blast of frigid air comes in later tonight.
Forecasters are looking at a single-digit low around 7 with wind chills in the 10 below to 15 below range by Friday morning, but the cold snap should be short-lived, with temperatures back to the 20s by the weekend.
We could see a little light snow or rain Thursday, but not enough to accumulate.
Wind gusts could reach 35 mph Thursday night.
Friday and Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 16 on Friday and near 24 on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
There's a 40 percent chance of snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but no accumulation was in the forecast.
Sunday should start a stretch of highs in the mid-20s and lows in the low teens through next Thursday, according to 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
The Weather Service said there's a chance of snow Tuesday night while Borremans pegged it for Wednesday. No accumulation was in either forecast.
Wednesday's high of 26 was 4 degrees below normal and 25 degrees below the record high of 51 for Feb. 13, set in 1921.
The low of 15 was 1 degree above normal and 39 degrees above the record low of 24 for the date, set in 1905.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the airport, keeping the February total of rain and snow converted to liquid at 1.44 inches, 0.84 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 13 was 1.03 inches in 1950, which came down as the record 10.3 inches of snow that same day.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 6.10 inches of precipitation, 2.53 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 4.00 inches of precipitation, 2.17 inches above normal.
The trace of precipitation came down as 0.2 inches of snow, bringing the monthly total up to 11.7 inches, 6.5 inches above normal.
Madison has received 37.3 inches of snow this winter, 5.7 inches above normal, and 40.7 inches of snow in the snow season, 5.0 inches above normal.