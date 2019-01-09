The frigid blast of air hitting south-central Wisconsin should last through Thursday, before milder weather and a chance of snow comes this weekend.

The National Weather Service said wind chills could drop below zero Wednesday night, with a low around 10 in Madison and winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 10. Wind chills between 5 below and 5 above.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 26. Wind chills between 0 and 10.
  • Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 18.
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 33.
  • Friday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight, low around 25.
  • Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers before noon, high near 32.
  • Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 34.
  • Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
  • Monday: Partly sunny, high near 36.
  • Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.