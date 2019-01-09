The frigid blast of air hitting south-central Wisconsin should last through Thursday, before milder weather and a chance of snow comes this weekend.
The National Weather Service said wind chills could drop below zero Wednesday night, with a low around 10 in Madison and winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 10. Wind chills between 5 below and 5 above.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 26. Wind chills between 0 and 10.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 18.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 33.
- Friday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight, low around 25.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers before noon, high near 32.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 34.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 36.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.