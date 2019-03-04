It will take a few more days before Madison comes out of the deep freeze.
The National Weather Service said overnight low temperatures close to zero are forecast for the capital city Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night, with daytime highs in the teens and low 20s.
We could see a snow flurry Monday night, but nothing to get worried about.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., low around 2. Wind chills between 5 below and 10 below.
- Tuesday: Scattered flurries after 1 p.m., high near 16. Wind chills between zero and 10 below, with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Tuesday night: Scattered flurries before 7 p.m., low around 1. Wind chills between 5 below and 10 below.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 22.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 2.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 23.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight, low around 12.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 32.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 21.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain, high near 38.
- Saturday night: A 90 percent chance of rain and snow, low around 29.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 35.