Wisconsin is getting a post Valentine's Day cold shoulder Friday morning, with temperatures dropping to single digits above and below zero, and wind chills approaching 20 below up north.
The National Weather Service said some areas could have slippery spots and drifting snow on untreated roads, because of strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 35 mph.
The state highway travel map showed ice-covered, snow-covered and slippery stretches on roads mostly in central and northern Wisconsin, with highways to the south and west of Madison in good winter driving condition.
The cold should continue Friday night but temperatures warm up to the mid-20s on Saturday, under mostly sunny skies.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said light snow could develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday, with total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, the higher totals to the southwest of Madison and lower totals to the north.
The Weather Service said Madison should see 1 to 2 inches of snow.
On Presidents Day on Monday, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 24, then partly sunny skies and a high near 26 on Tuesday.
There's another chance for snow early Wednesday morning, with the high reaching 27.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high of 31, then look for mostly sunny skies and 27 next Friday, Borremans said.
Thursday's high of 41 was 10 degrees above normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 55 for Feb. 14, set in 1934 and tied in 1954.
The low of 19 was 4 degrees above normal and 32 degrees above the record low of 13 below for the date, set in 1951.
A hundredth of an inch of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) was recorded at the airport, putting the February total at 1.45 inches, 0.80 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 14 was 1.30 inches in 1869.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 6.11 inches of precipitation, 2.49 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 4.01 inches of precipitation, 2.13 inches above normal.
Snowfall totaled 0.3 inches on Thursday, bringing the February total up to 12.0 inches, 6.4 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Feb. 14 was 6.6 inches in 1909.
Madison has received 37.6 inches of snow this winter, 5.6 inches above normal, and 41.0 inches during the snow season, 4.9 inches above normal.