top story breaking

Frigid conditions in southern Wisconsin through the weekend

It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details in our updated forecast video.

5 simple but comforting recipes to enjoy in cold weather

This week's recipe roundup focuses on recipes that are perfect for cold weather or anytime you need a little comfort.

Seriously Simple: Paella is perfect for a family dinner on a cold day
Seriously Simple: Paella is perfect for a family dinner on a cold day

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
This paella is simple to make since it bakes in the oven and doesn’t require the traditional rotating of the pan on top of the stove for even heat.

Seriously Simple: When it’s cold outside, turn to this comforting, colorful dish
Seriously Simple: When it’s cold outside, turn to this comforting, colorful dish

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
Chock-full of red Swiss chard leaves, vibrant orange butternut squash nuggets and mahogany red bits of oil-marinated sun-dried tomatoes, this soup is soul-satisfying.

The Kitchn: Soup dupe! This zuppa Toscana recipe outdoes the popular Olive Garden menu item
The Kitchn: Soup dupe! This zuppa Toscana recipe outdoes the popular Olive Garden menu item

  • Laura Rege, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
If you crave Olive Garden’s zuppa Toscana, you need to make this recipe.

The Kitchn: Pizza night takes a surprising turn when it’s scooped, not sliced
The Kitchn: Pizza night takes a surprising turn when it’s scooped, not sliced

  • Laura Rege, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
This pizza and mac and cheese mash-up recipe is perfect for those times when you just can’t choose. 

Seriously Simple: This custard crisp is a cold weather favorite
Seriously Simple: This custard crisp is a cold weather favorite

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
Fruit crisps might have been one of the first desserts recorded. Still, they never seem to go out of style.

