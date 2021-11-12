Friday's snow showers just a preview of possible snowstorm Sunday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Friday’s snow showers could be just a preview of a snowstorm that may deliver 1 to 3 inches to southern Wisconsin on Sunday in the first accumulating snow of the season, according to forecasters.
Scattered snow showers developed Friday morning over south-central Wisconsin and will spread into southeast and east-central Wisconsin late morning to early afternoon, before diminishing from late afternoon into the evening, National Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.
There could be limited accumulations from around several tenths of an inch up to an inch, mainly on elevated or grassy surfaces away from Lake Michigan, with just some slick/slushy spots on roads.
Kavinsky said “confidence continues to increase” for a period of snow mainly from midnight Saturday to noon Sunday totaling 1 to 3 inches, though the exact track of the system remains uncertain, which would impact snow amounts and location.
Many areas in the Dakotas, Minnesota and south-central Canada are likely to receive their first accumulating snow of the season on Friday, while the following Alberta Clipper system will contain less moisture, but mean the first snow of the season for many more locations, including southern Wisconsin on Sunday, AccuWeather said.
Madison typically receives its first measurable snow on Nov. 11, Milwaukee on Nov. 15, and Chicago on Nov. 18, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Friday, there’s an 80% chance for snow showers, mainly before 4 p.m., with accumulation of less than an inch, a high near 37 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 30% chance for snow showers overnight, as the low falls to around 32.
Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Chances for snow are 80% overnight Saturday into Sunday and 70% Sunday, with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches overnight and less than an inch Sunday, a low around 30 and a high near 36, with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Quiet weather will follow, with just a 20% chance for rain on Wednesday, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 36, 52, 50 and 39, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 20, 25, 48 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty light snow that will result in a coating for some on grassy surfaces Friday, flurries or sprinkles overnight into Saturday, and a chance for accumulating snow Sunday morning that could total 1 to 3 inches.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 38, 39, 36, 38, 48, 50 and 40, and overnight lows around 30, 28, 23, 29, 39 and 33.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 54 at 5:39 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 70 for Nov. 11, set in 1911 and 1964.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 39 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 30 degrees above the record low of 9 for Nov. 11, set in 1979 and 2019.
Officially, 0.26 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.27 inches, 0.59 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.45 inches of precipitation, 2.61 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.04 inches of precipitation, 13.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 11 is 1.02 inches in 1903.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Nov. 11 is 2.5 inches in 2019.