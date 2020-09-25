Friday, Saturday may feature warmest weather southern Wisconsin sees until spring

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday and Saturday may be the warmest weather southern Wisconsin sees until spring, with highs possibly hitting 80, before plunging to the 50s next week, according to forecasters.

There are slight chances for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, and again Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

While the eastern half of the nation may be seeing record lows next week, the western half could see record highs, due to an extreme dip of the jet stream that will allow heat to build over the West and a surge of arctic air to flow south over Wisconsin, AccuWeather said.

"The change in the pattern will come in two waves," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "After a warmup during the second half of this week, an area of low pressure sweeping across southern Canada will usher in an initial cooldown.

"The real cold shot will be ushered in later next week as a stronger storm system pushes from the northern Plains through the Great Lakes. High pressure building down from northern Canada and a deep dip southward in the jet stream will bring a continuous flow of cold air straight from the Arctic."