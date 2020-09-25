Friday, Saturday may be warmest weather southern Wisconsin sees until spring

Next 12 Hours
Friday and Saturday may be the warmest weather southern Wisconsin sees until spring, with highs possibly hitting 80, before plunging to the 50s next week, according to forecasters.
There are slight chances for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, and again Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
While the eastern half of the nation may be seeing record lows next week, the western half could see record highs, due to an extreme dip of the jet stream that will allow heat to build over the West and a surge of arctic air to flow south over Wisconsin, AccuWeather said.
"The change in the pattern will come in two waves," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "After a warmup during the second half of this week, an area of low pressure sweeping across southern Canada will usher in an initial cooldown.
"The real cold shot will be ushered in later next week as a stronger storm system pushes from the northern Plains through the Great Lakes. High pressure building down from northern Canada and a deep dip southward in the jet stream will bring a continuous flow of cold air straight from the Arctic."
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 72 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 65, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 76 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or storms return at 40% Sunday and Sunday night, 30% Monday and Monday night, 50% Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 69, 62, 59, 56 and 53, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 61, 50, 45, 45 and 41.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts warm weather followed by progressively colder weather, with isolated showers possible Sunday, mainly later in the day; a few showers possible Monday and Tuesday, and isolated showers possible Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 78, 80, 70, 64, 60, 57 and 55, and overnight lows around 63, 61, 51, 48, 46 and 42.
As the area heads into October on a chilly stretch, it's possible southern Wisconsin might not see highs pushing 80 again until spring.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 73 at 3:29 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 16 degrees above the record high of 89 for Sept. 24, set in 2017.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 54 at 5:44 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 26 for Sept. 24, set in 1976.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 3.12 inches, 0.54 above normal. The 2020 total rose to 32.27 inches, 4.87 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 24 is 2.07 inches in 1899.
