Friday offers southern Wisconsin a likely last blast of summer weather for 2020, with highs approaching 80, something not likely to be seen until next spring, according to forecasters.

The weekend will be cooler, but still nice with highs near 70, then a chance for thunderstorms late Sunday night and Monday with the passage of a cold front, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for a sunny start, with increasing clouds, a high near 79, southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.

After an overnight low around 59, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 69 and west winds around 5 mph turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 48, Sunday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 68 and southeast winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms are 40% Sunday night after 1 a.m., and 60% Monday, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible.