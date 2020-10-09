 Skip to main content
Friday offers southern Wisconsin a likely last blast of summer weather for 2020

National Weather Service forecast graphic 10-9-20
National Weather Service

Friday offers southern Wisconsin a likely last blast of summer weather for 2020, with highs approaching 80, something not likely to be seen until next spring, according to forecasters.

The weekend will be cooler, but still nice with highs near 70, then a chance for thunderstorms late Sunday night and Monday with the passage of a cold front, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for a sunny start, with increasing clouds, a high near 79, southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.

After an overnight low around 59, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 69 and west winds around 5 mph turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 48, Sunday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 68 and southeast winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms are 40% Sunday night after 1 a.m., and 60% Monday, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 65, 64, 64 and 58, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 57, 46, 43 and 44.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts sunshine and dry weather through the weekend, scattered showers Monday, an isolated light shower possible Tuesday and again Thursday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 79, 71, 69, 66, 64, 65 and 69, and overnight lows around 57, 47, 57, 45, 43 and 42.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 66 at 4:02 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 83 for Oct. 8, set in 1949 and 1997.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 39 at 6:42 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 22 for Oct. 8, set in 1987.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.05 inches, 0.58 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.46 inches, 0.3 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.61 inches, 4.03 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 8 is 2.05 inches in 1881.

