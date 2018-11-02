If you have yard work to do in Madison, better do it on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for rain on Saturday and Sunday, the first of two storm systems coming through the area, with the second expected to come through Monday night into Tuesday.
Friday should be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid- to upper 40s.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said clouds will thicken and winds will pick up on Saturday, with afternoon showers possible, mostly west of town.
Rain continues Saturday night into Sunday, with the National Weather Service forecasting up to a quarter-inch of rain Saturday night and up to a half-inch on Sunday.
Highs should be around 50 both days of the weekend.
Rain chances diminish on Monday but increase again Monday night.
The Weather Service said we could get up to a half-inch of rain Monday night, with rain continuing on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Highs of 52 on Monday and 49 on Tuesday are forecast.
Borremans said rain could be mixed with a little snow Tuesday night.
After the rain, colder temperatures are expected to round out the work and school week.
Highs are only expected to reach the low 40s Wednesday through next Friday, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday's high of 49 was 3 degrees below normal and 28 degrees below the record high of 77 for Nov. 1, set in 1933.
The low of 34 was normal and 19 degrees above the record low of 15 for the date, set in 1873.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, so the November total is zero.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 1 was 2.30 inches in 1971.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.82 inches of precipitation, 5.20 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.85 inches of precipitation, 16.41 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 1 was 1.5 inches in 1954.