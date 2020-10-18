Freezing temperatures on tap in southern Wisconsin Sunday night

Freezing temperatures are expected overnight Sunday into Monday in southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

"Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s for inland areas tonight as winds and clouds diminish," the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said a "hard freeze" — when temperatures fall below 28 degrees and seasonal vegetation can get destroyed — is expected for most of southern Wisconsin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the rest of the week, a chance of showers is forecast in Madison every day, with thunderstorms possible later in the week. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually throughout the week.

"After Monday night, there will be a general warming trend as well," the weather service reported for southern Wisconsin.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.