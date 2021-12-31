 Skip to main content
Freezing rain, then snow: Winter weather advisory in effect for southern Wisconsin
Freezing rain, then snow: Winter weather advisory in effect for southern Wisconsin

Snow forecast New Years Eve 2021.png

Forecasters are predicting winter storms for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in southern Wisconsin, with freezing rain expected for Friday night and a large snowstorm expected Saturday. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for parts of south central and southeast Wisconsin — including Madison and Dane County —because of a freezing drizzle that is expected to coat roads in a light glaze of ice, according to the National Weather Service. 

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the weather services warns. 

A second advisory will go into effect 3 p.m. Saturday and last until 3 a.m. Sunday. That storm is expected to bring three to six inches of snow, with up to nine inches possible closer to Lake Michigan due to potential lake effect snow, forecasters predict. 

But forecasters say the path and speed of the second storm is still uncertain, and those factors will "heavily" impact how much snow accumulates. 

"The bottom line is, there is still the potential for portions of central and southern Wisconsin to see accumulating snow," the weather service said. "How much snow remains questionable."

Southeast Wisconsin has the best chance of seeing heavy snow — a 79% to 92% chance, depending on the area, the weather service said. A winter storm warning will go into effect for some areas of southeast Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. 

Dane County has a medium to low chance of heavy snow, with Madison having a 51% chance of seeing four to six inches. At least a little bit of snow is expected. 

Cold conditions will follow the storms, with temperatures in the single digits and likely below zero both on Saturday and Sunday nights. Sunday is expected to be colder. A breeze will bring wind chill values "well below" zero, the weather service said. 

For Madison, a low of just four degrees is expected Saturday night, with a wind chill between negative five and zero degrees. Gusts as high as 25 mph are possible. 

On Sunday night, a low of negative four degrees is in the forecast for Madison. The wind will be less severe at an expected 5 mph. 



