Freezing rain, ice creating hazardous road conditions

Next 12 Hours
A winter storm system spanning the Midwest and parts of the southern U.S. is creating hazardous road conditions in the Madison area Friday night due to freezing rain and ice.
Freezing rain is predicted to continue in the Madison area until around 9 p.m., when the temperature is forecast to drop and the precipitation turns to snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow to fall across southern Wisconsin beginning Friday night with the storm lingering through Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Madison beginning Friday evening and continuing through Saturday, with 5 to 10 inches of snow possible.
Saturday could see patchy blowing snow before 11 a.m. and northeast winds up to 35 mph. Heavy snowfall is forecast to begin Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through Sunday evening.
The Madison Streets Division was able to pre-treat main thoroughfares Friday afternoon with salt and water, which will help city trucks plow the roads more effectively, said division spokesman Bryan Johnson.
"We stay ready for this kind of stuff," Johnson said.
City-wide plowing could begin late Saturday and continue into Sunday. Residential roads may become slick, and Johnson advised residents to make good choices, be patient and put their phones down while driving to avoid collisions or sliding off the road. Residents can find up-to-date information on Streets Division operations, including snow plowing, online at cityofmadison.com/winter.
All Madison School District facilities will be closed Saturday and Sunday, and school meetings, events and rentals will be canceled because of the winter storm warning and hazardous travel conditions expected. All athletic programming and events, home and away, are canceled for Saturday and Sunday, along with all Madison School & Community Recreation programming.
Other areas in southern Wisconsin could see significant accumulation, with 5 to 10 inches in Racine, and heavy snow in Green Bay, the weather service said.
Areas in southeast Wisconsin, including Janesville and Milwaukee, also are expected to receive two rounds of the winter storm, the first as a significant amount of ice and the second as snow, according to meteorologists in the weather service's office in Sullivan.
The storm is predicted to impact only the southern part of the state, with La Crosse expected to receive less than an inch of snow and northern Wisconsin expected to receive none, accoding to the weather service.
The multi-faceted, spring-like storm is more typical of March, as it will feature record-challenging warmth, flooding rainfall and severe thunderstorms on its southeastern side, and an array of wintry precipitation to the north and west, according to Accuweather.
"The setup will result in a very tight weather contrast zone, where rainy conditions, snow and/or ice can all occur," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. Temperatures over a 100-mile cross section can range from the 50s and 60s to the 20s and 30s, Sosnowski said.
Enough snow to disrupt daily routines, create slippery roads, and require shovels and plows is possible from Oklahoma City to Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Davenport, Iowa; Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; Caribou, Maine; and Quebec City.
The greatest risk, 6 to 12 inches of snowfall and a maximum of 18 inches, is predicted in the western and upper Great Lakes to southern Ontario, Quebec and northern Maine, AccuWeather said.
In Madison, there is a 20% chance for snow Sunday night, 30% chance for show after midnight Monday night, 40% chance for rain and snow Tuesday, and 30% chance for snow Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, with highs ranging from the upper 20s to around 40 degrees, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night in the low to upper 20s.
The expected storm could bolster the precipitation total for January and 2020, which currently stands at 0.33 inches below normal.