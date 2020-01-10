Freezing rain, ice creating hazardous road conditions

All Madison School District facilities will be closed Saturday and Sunday, and school meetings, events and rentals will be canceled because of the winter storm warning and hazardous travel conditions expected. All athletic programming and events, home and away, are canceled for Saturday and Sunday, along with all Madison School & Community Recreation programming.

Other areas in southern Wisconsin could see significant accumulation, with 5 to 10 inches in Racine, and heavy snow in Green Bay, the weather service said.

Areas in southeast Wisconsin, including Janesville and Milwaukee, also are expected to receive two rounds of the winter storm, the first as a significant amount of ice and the second as snow, according to meteorologists in the weather service's office in Sullivan.

The storm is predicted to impact only the southern part of the state, with La Crosse expected to receive less than an inch of snow and northern Wisconsin expected to receive none, accoding to the weather service.

The multi-faceted, spring-like storm is more typical of March, as it will feature record-challenging warmth, flooding rainfall and severe thunderstorms on its southeastern side, and an array of wintry precipitation to the north and west, according to Accuweather.