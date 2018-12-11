A mix of wintry precipitation heading toward south-central Wisconsin late Tuesday night could make for treacherous driving conditions Wednesday morning, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service a glaze of ice is possible mainly west of Wisconsin when light snow and light freezing rain develops after 3 a.m., then light snow, light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected throughout the region, impacting the morning commute.
About an inch of snow is possible, with lesser amounts toward the Illinois state line and Lake Michigan, and a light glaze of ice also is possible.
Before the mix comes to town, Madison should see sunshine and a high of 32 on Tuesday.
On Thursday, we could see rain in the afternoon, with rain likely before midnight, before turning to rain and snow early Friday morning, then all snow before switching back to rain by mid-morning. Friday's high is expected to reach 39.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Saturday should be sunny with a high of 40, then partly sunny and 39 on Sunday, partly sunny and 34 on Monday and mostly sunny and 37 next Tuesday.
Monday's high of 36 was 4 degrees above normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 56 for Dec. 10, set in 2015.
The low of 13 was 5 degrees below normal and 29 degrees above the record low of 16 below for the date, set in 1919.
No precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.65 inches, 0.05 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 10 was 1.34 inches in 1970, with the precipitation coming down as the record 12.7 inch snowfall that day.
Since Jan.1, Madison has received 49.19 inches of precipitation, 15.75 inches above normal.
The snowfall total stayed at 0.6 inches for the month and winter, 3.6 inches below normal.
Since the start of snow season July 1, Madison has received 4.0 inches of snow, 4.3 inches below normal.