Freezing drizzle, snow showers could lead to slippery roads overnight for southern Wisconsin

Possible patchy light freezing drizzle and light snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday could result in slippery roads for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

There also is potential for light accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 40 and south winds around 10 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon.

There’s a 20% chance for precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday, in the form of flurries between midnight and 2 a.m., snow showers after 2 a.m., rain and snow showers during the day through 5 p.m., then snow showers after 5 p.m. The low should be around 32 and the high near 35, with west winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 19, Thursday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 28 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s an 80% chance for snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain Thursday night, with little to no ice accumulation and less than a half-inch of snow, as temperatures rise to around 32 by 5 a.m. and winds blow out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and gust to 30 mph.

He chance for precipitation Friday is 50% in the form of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then rain between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then rain and snow after 4 p.m., ending with a 20% chance for snow Friday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 40, 17, 24 and 29, and lows Friday night through Sunday night around 11, 4 and 13.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible light, spotty snow-mix Wednesday into Wednesday night, light snow Thursday night, a rain/snow mix Friday, and possible flurries Monday,

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 41, 38, 28, 39, 16, 27 and 25, and overnight lows around 31, 19, 21, 8, 1 and 8.

Monday’s high in Madison was 24 at 4:33 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 50 for Feb. 7, set in 1987.

Monday’s low in Madison was 14 at 8:15 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 35 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Feb. 7, set in 1875.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.02 inches, 0.31 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.19 inches, 1.24 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.5 inches, 1.3 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 7 is 0.63 inches in 1892.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.3 inches, 3.1 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.9 inches, 13.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.5 inches, 16.2 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 7 is 6.2 inches in 1892.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

