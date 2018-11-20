There's a chance we could see some freezing drizzle Tuesday afternoon or evening in south-central, east-central and southeast Wisconsin, but that should be the only precipitation in the region through Thanksgiving on Thursday.
The National Weather Service said the freezing drizzle would most likely be north of a line from Madison to Milwaukee. It could cause slippery spots on untreated roads and walks.
Rain is forecast Friday and Saturday, most likely Friday night, then we could see rain and snow Sunday and snow on Monday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 31.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 35.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 31.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon, high near 44. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Friday night: A 60 percent chance of rain, low around 38. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain before noon, high near 45.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of rain or snow, low around 34.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 40.
- Sunday night: A 60 percent chance of rain and snow, low around 31.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow, high near 34.