After a quiet Monday, southern Wisconsin could see some freezing drizzle overnight that could produce slippery spots on untreated roads, according to forecasters.
Meanwhile, some snow is expected for the area Friday into Saturday, though the current expected track of the storm would put the heaviest snow south of southern Wisconsin. However, much uncertainty remains about the track, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 33 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour
The patchy freezing drizzle is possible after 9 p.m. and before 9 a.m., with an overnight low around 27 and a high Tuesday near 34 under mostly cloudy skies, as southwest winds blow at 5 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 24, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 31 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for snow are 30 percent Friday after noon, 50 percent Friday night, and 30 percent Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday through Saturday and sunny on Sunday, with highs near 31, 25, 20 and 19, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 20, 18, 16 and 7.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a few flurries or touch of freezing drizzle overnight, possible late day light snow Friday, continuing into Saturday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny next Monday, with highs near 33, 35, 30, 30, 22, 18, 14 and 19, and overnight lows around 27, 24, 20, 15, 13, 3, 5 and 13.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 29 at 1:35 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 13, set in 1961.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 26 at 11:59 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 48 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Jan. 13, set in 1916.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s January and 2019 total at 1.13 inches, 0.6 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.23 inches, 0.96 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 13 is 1.21 inches, set in 1910.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s January and 2019 snow total stayed at 0.4 inches, 4.9 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 6.3 inches, 12.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9.7 inches, 13.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 13 is 7.3 inches, set in 1979.
Madison’s official snow depth is zero.