Freezing drizzle is causing problems for the morning commute Tuesday, especially in southwest Wisconsin, with about 10 school districts starting two hours late because of slick road conditions.
The National Weather Service said the freezing drizzle should end by 10 a.m., but another round of freezing drizzle could make for more problems during the evening commute.
School delays can be found at Channel3000.com
Tuesday's high should top out at 32, then skies are expected to clear late at night, setting the stage for a sunny day on Wednesday with a high near 29.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Thursday should be cloudy with a few snow flurries and a high of 30, then we could see light snow Friday night with a high of 22.
The light snow is from a winter storm system developing in the central Plains states. Most of the storm will be south of Wisconsin but it could bring measurable snow to southern Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday, especially in the far southeast corner of Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.
The storm will also bring colder temperatures, with highs only reaching 18 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.
Sunday should be sunny, then Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday should also be sunny, with a high of 18.
Borremans said it should be mostly cloudy with light snow possible next Tuesday, the high reaching 25.
Monday's high of 30 was 4 degrees above normal and 18 degrees below the record high of 48 for Jan. 14, set in 1928 and tied in 1952.
The low of 23 was 12 degrees above normal and 49 degrees above the record low of 26 below for the date, set in 1963.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January and 2019 total at 1.13 inches, 0.56 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 14 was 0.52 inches in 1930 and 1940, the 1940 total also setting the snowfall total of 9.4 inches.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.23 inches of precipitation, 0.92 inches above normal.
Snowfall stayed at 0.4 inches for January, 5.4 inches below normal; 6.3 inches for winter, 13.0 inches below normal; and 9.7 inches for the snow season, 13.7 inches below normal.