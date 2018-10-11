Freeze warnings and flood warnings don't seem to jibe, but that's what we have in southern Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Friday morning, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m., since temperatures are expected to drop to the 29- to 32-degree range, cold enough to end the growing season and kill sensitive plants if left outdoors.
At the same time, flood warnings are in effect through next Tuesday on many rivers in southern Wisconsin, because of heavy rains earlier in the week overloading the rivers.
Widespread frost is expected in south-central Wisconsin Saturday, Monday and Tuesday mornings, with only a couple of slight chances for rain.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, high near 47. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 34.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 43.
- Friday night: Widespread frost after 3 a.m., low around 31.
Saturday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 51. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 39.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 46.
- Sunday night: Widespread frost after 4 a.m., low around 33.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 43.
- Monday night: Widespread frost mainly after 4 a.m, low around 34.
- Tuesday: Widespread frost in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers, high near 50.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 37.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 48.