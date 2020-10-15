Freeze warning, possible snowflakes for Friday morning for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin is under a freeze warning from 1-8 a.m. Friday, with temperatures possibly falling into the upper 20s for the first time this season, according to forecasters.

Additional frost and freezing temperatures are possible early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The cold weather will have enough staying power over the northern Plains and Midwest that it could set the stage for the first snow of the season for some areas when the next storm arrives, with models disagreeing on exactly where that might occur, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Thursday, look for gradually clearing skies, a high near 50 and northwest winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 32, Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance snow showers before 9 a.m., rain and snow showers from 9 a.m. through 10 a.m., then rain showers after 10 a.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 51 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.