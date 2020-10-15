Freeze warning, possible snowflakes for Friday morning for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin is under a freeze warning from 1-8 a.m. Friday, with temperatures possibly falling into the upper 20s for the first time this season, according to forecasters.
Additional frost and freezing temperatures are possible early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.
The cold weather will have enough staying power over the northern Plains and Midwest that it could set the stage for the first snow of the season for some areas when the next storm arrives, with models disagreeing on exactly where that might occur, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for gradually clearing skies, a high near 50 and northwest winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 32, Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance snow showers before 9 a.m., rain and snow showers from 9 a.m. through 10 a.m., then rain showers after 10 a.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 51 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there was a 20% chance for showers Friday night before 8 p.m.; a 30% chance for showers Saturday, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a 20% chance for showers Saturday night before 8 p.m.; a 40% chance for showers Sunday after 8 a.m. and before 11 p.m., with snow showers also possible after 11 p.m. Sunday night; a 40% chance for rain and snow showers Monday before 10 a.m., then rain showers; a 40% chance for rain showers Monday night before 3 a.m., then snow showers also possible; a 30% chance for rain and snow showers Tuesday; and a 30% chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 56, 45, 46, 46 and 54, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 34, 36, 32, 33 and 37.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts frost likely early Friday, sprinkles mainly later on Friday, a few showers mainly early Saturday, an isolated shower possible Sunday morning, a few showers possible Sunday night, isolated late-day showers possible Monday, and isolated showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 50, 51, 58, 45, 57, 50 and 52, and overnight lows around 31, 35, 37, 33, 35 and 39.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 68 at 3:27 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 82 for Oct. 14, set in 1947.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 40 at 1:19 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 22 for Oct. 14, set in 1979.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.31 inches, 0.77 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.72 inches, 0.49 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.87 inches, 3.84 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 14 is 1.74 inches in 2012.
