Forecasters eyeing next potential snowstorm for southern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday

Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next snowstorm to start the weekend, according to forecasters.
“Keeping an eye on accumulating snow potential Friday into Saturday,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast Tuesday morning.
AccuWeather said that an Alberta clipper storm originating from western Canada will track southeast and bring a broad zone of accumulating snow from parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week to portions of the South and interior Northeast this weekend.
"The storm will operate within and move along a temperature contrast zone," AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "By the time this storm arrives at the end of the week, there will still be cold air to its north and east and mild air to its south and west, and that should keep the storm going and might even allow it to strengthen. Given the expected track of the storm, a swath of several inches of snow is likely from parts of Minnesota to Iowa from Friday to early Saturday.”
Minneapolis and Des Moines, Iowa are in the path of accumulating snow, and Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Detroit and Louisville, Kentucky, my see snow.
"There is plenty of room for an expansion of accumulating snow that could extend eastward to include much of Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky from Saturday to Saturday night," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
In Madison on Tuesday, after a bitterly cold start to the day with wind chills well below zero, mostly sunny skies should bring a high near 29, accompanied by south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 23, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow after 9 a.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 34 and west winds around 5 mph turning out of the north in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 20, there’s a 30% chance for snow Thursday before noon, with partly sunny skies, a high near 30 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for snow are 20% Thursday night after midnight, 40% Friday, 50% Friday night, and 20% Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 26, 20, 24 and 23, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 17, 14, 6 and 15.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel also forecasts a warming trend starting Tuesday, a few afternoon snow showers on Wednesday, a chance for light snow Friday, and a chance for snow Saturday.
Noel said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 27, 33, 29, 28, 24, 25 and 22, and overnight lows around 25, 16, 24, 20, 11 and 10.
Monday’s high in Madison was 9 at 3:09 a.m., 18 degrees below the normal high and 44 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 10, set in 1975.
Monday’s low in Madison was 4 below at 10:40 p.m., 16 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Jan. 10, set in 1979 and 1982.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.07 inches, 0.39 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.76 inches, 0.33 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 10 is 1.12 inches, set in 1869.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 1.9 inches, 1.9 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 8.4 inches, 7.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9 inches, 10.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 10 is 5.3 inches, set in 1974.
Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.