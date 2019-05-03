Drivers might need to use headlights Friday morning as widespread fog covered parts of southern and south-central Wisconsin, but the fog is expected to lift by 8 a.m., making way for a pretty nice day.

The nice weather should continue all weekend if forecasters are correct.

The National Weather Service said Friday's high temperature should be near 58, then we could see patchy fog Saturday morning, with the fog giving way to sunshine and a high near 67.

27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said Sunday should be mild with a high of 71 and a chance for showers later in the day into the night.

Showers could continue to start the work and school week, with the best chance for rain coming Monday night.

The Weather Service said the Madison area could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain Monday night. Monday's high should top out around 61.

Zeigler said Tuesday could be another wet day with scattered rain and thunderstorms, the high reaching 63.

Wednesday looks cloudy and cool with a high of 54 and a 40% chance of showers, while Thursday could be more of the same with a high of 55.

Thursday's high in Madison only made it to 53, 11 degrees below normal and 36 degrees below the record high of 89 for May 2, set in 1959.

The low of 41 was 1 degree below normal and 18 degrees above the record low of 23 for the date, set in 1978.

Four-hundredths of an inch of rain fell at the airport, bringing the May precipitation (rain and melted snow) total up to 0.32 inches, 0.11 inches above normal.

The record precipitation total on May 2 was 1.82 inches in 1871.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 4.46 inches of precipitation, 1.35 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 9.96 inches of precipitation, 1.47 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at zero for May; 5.7 inches for spring, 3.9 inches below normal; and 57.2 inches for the snow season, 6.5 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on May 2 was 1.9 inches in 1945.