Foggy start to an abnormally warm Christmas Eve for southern Wisconsin

It will be a foggy start to another abnormally warm December day for southern Wisconsin, with highs approaching 50 through Thursday, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Dane, Sauk and Walworth counties until 10 a.m., with areas of fog and freezing fog that will be dense in spots, resulting in visibility down to a quarter- to half-mile and frosty stretches on roads and sidewalks.

In Madison on Christmas Eve, look for areas of fog before 11 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 49 and south winds around 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 37, Christmas should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 41, Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 and west winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 20% for snow Friday night; 50% Saturday and Saturday night for snow before 9 a.m., then rain and snow from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., rain from 11 a.m. into early Sunday, then rain and snow; 40% for rain and snow Sunday; and 30% for rain and snow Sunday night and Monday.

