Foggy start to an abnormally warm Christmas Eve for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
It will be a foggy start to another abnormally warm December day for southern Wisconsin, with highs approaching 50 through Thursday, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Dane, Sauk and Walworth counties until 10 a.m., with areas of fog and freezing fog that will be dense in spots, resulting in visibility down to a quarter- to half-mile and frosty stretches on roads and sidewalks.
In Madison on Christmas Eve, look for areas of fog before 11 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 49 and south winds around 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 37, Christmas should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 41, Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 and west winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 20% for snow Friday night; 50% Saturday and Saturday night for snow before 9 a.m., then rain and snow from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., rain from 11 a.m. into early Sunday, then rain and snow; 40% for rain and snow Sunday; and 30% for rain and snow Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 40, 42, 38 and 35, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 31, 29, 30 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts highs near 50 through Thursday, then cooler weather into early next week, with just a chance for rain and snow Saturday and Sunday.
Monday’s high in Madison was 46 at 1:08 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 58 for Dec. 23, set in 1877.
Monday’s low in Madison was 32 at 9:32 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal low and 53 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Dec. 23, set in 1983.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.09 inches, 1.3 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.95 inches of precipitation, 10.82 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 23 is 0.64 inches, set in 1941.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.5 inches, 9.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 16.2 inches, 2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 23 is 5.5 inches, set in 1959.