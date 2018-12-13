Areas of dense fog cut visibility to near zero in parts of south-central Wisconsin Thursday morning, but the fog is expected to lift by mid-morning, with sunshine to follow.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m., with the fog mainly north of Madison and Milwaukee, and also over Lafayette and Iowa counties to the south.
With temperatures below freezing, the fog could cause slippery stretches on untreated roads.
When the fog lifts, we can expect sunshine and a high of 39.
There's a slight chance for light rain possibly mixed with light freezing rain southeast of Madison Thursday night, said 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
We could be in fog once again Friday morning before the sun breaks through, with the high reaching 39.
The weekend might be one of the nicer ones we've seen in awhile.
Borremans is forecasting sun and 43 on Saturday and sun and 44 on Sunday.
Monday will be cooler at 36 under sunny skies, then more sun is forecast on Tuesday with the high topping out at 41.
Wednesday should be partly sunny and 42, but we could see clouds and a light mix of precipitation next Thursday with a high of 36.
Wednesday's high of 35 was 4 degrees above normal and 18 degrees below the record high of 53 for Dec. 12, set in 1965 and tied in 1968 and 1991.
The low of 27 was 10 degrees above normal and 37 degrees above the record low of 10 below for the date, set in 1962.
A brief burst of snow Wednesday morning measured 0.04 of an inch of precipitation at the airport, bringing the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals up to 0.69 inches, 0.13 inches below normal.
The record precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) total on Dec. 12 was 0.96 inches in 1909, which came down as the record 10.6 inches of snow on that date.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.23 inches of precipitation, 15.67 inches above normal.
The 0.4 inches of snow brings the December and winter total up to 1.0 inches, 4.1 inches below normal.
Since the start of snow season July 1, Madison has received 4.4 inches of snow, 4.8 inches below normal.