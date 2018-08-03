Fog took over parts of south-central Wisconsin Friday morning, but the bigger weather story will be the high heat and humidity this weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m., with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less at times.
The fog is expected to dissipate later in the morning, making for a pleasant day with sunshine and a high around 80.
The weekend won't be as pleasant, unless you love hot and humid conditions.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said highs of 90 are forecast both Saturday and Sunday, with a heat index (what it feels like) in the 95- to 96-degree area.
We could see a few scattered showers or storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The best chance for rain comes late Sunday night, continuing into Monday.
Monday's high should top out at 85, then highs in the low to mid-80s are forecast the remainder of the work week, with slight chances for rain under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday's high of 75 was 6 degrees below normal and 23 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 2, set in 1988.
The low of 60 was 1 degree below normal and 16 degrees above the record low of 44 for the date, set in 1965.
A hundredth of an inch of rain fell at the airport, bringing the August rainfall total up to 0.19 inches, 0.09 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 2 was 3.40 inches in 2001.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 8.98 inches of rain, 0.02 inches below normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 25.82 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.99 inches above normal.