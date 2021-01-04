Foggy and warm (for winter) Monday for southern Wisconsin, but polar vortex may bring bitter cold later in January

Southern Wisconsin will see another foggy and warm (for winter) day on Monday, but a bitterly cold outbreak might not be far off, according to forecasters.

"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an Arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "The pattern also looks favorable for the bitter Arctic blast to be ushered in by a big storm somewhere in the eastern U.S."

But the arctic air won’t be seen over the next couple of weeks, due to “a blocking high” over eastern Canada and Greenland that will direct relatively mild air from the Pacific Ocean across Canada and the northern tier of the U.S., preventing any intrusion of arctic air, Pastelok said.

Much of the northern Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast will see temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal for the next week or so, AccuWeather said.

On Monday, all but far northern Wisconsin is under a dense fog advisory until noon, with areas of dense freezing fog making for pretty scenery, but also possibly slippery roads, the National Weather Service meteorologist Rebecca Hansen said.