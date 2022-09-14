 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fog in spots this morning, but nice Wednesday ahead in southern Wisconsin

A foggy start in parts of southern Wisconsin Wednesday, especially away from the lake. Mostly light fog, but there is dense fog in spots where visibilities are less than one mile. All fog will be gone by 9:30 a.m. and the rest of the day will see partly cloudy skies become mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, right where we should be for mid-September. Not much wind today with winds only picking up to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies for much of Wednesday night, but skies will eventually become partly cloudy and once again fog will form in spots. It is not expected to be as widespread as Tuesday night and this morning though. Low temperatures will only reach the upper 50s near Lake Michigan, but will reach the mid 50s in most of southern Wisconsin. These temperatures are just a little above normal for this time of year.

Any fog that's around Thursday morning will once again be gone by 9:30 a.m. and the rest of the day will just be partly cloudy. More wind around than today with gusts expected to reach around 20 mph in the afternoon on Thursday. High temperatures will be little bit warmer with most topping out in the upper 70s.

Tags

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

