Thanks to a good chance for moderate to heavy rain in south-central Wisconsin Saturday night, localized flooding is very possible, as this weird winter weather continues.
The National Weather Service said a strong low pressure system moving across the region Saturday night may bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to portions of southern Wisconsin, causing the rural and urban flooding, as well as rises on rivers and streams.
To make matters messier, the rain could end up as a wintry mix early Sunday, with several inches of snow possible, along with freezing rain.
This all comes at a time when temperatures are finally breaking out of the deep freeze, with a record low of 10 below set on Monday, breaking a 135-year-old record.
After dropping to 1 at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with a wind chill of 11 below, the high temperature should reach 16 in Madison, but wind chills could stay below zero, thanks to winds gusting up to 25 mph.
There are chances for snow flurries today and Wednesday, with the high approaching 24 on Wednesday.
Thursday should be sunny and 24, then we could finally see a high above the freezing mark on Friday at 33.
How about 41 on Saturday? The price is rain starting in the afternoon and continuing at night, before changing to the rain/snow mix late at night.
Rain and snow continues on Sunday with a high of 38, then the sun should come out on Monday with a high of 35.
Monday's high in Madison was 7, 31 degrees below normal and 62 degrees below the record high of 69 for March 4, set in 1983.
The record-breaking low of 10 below also was 31 degrees below normal, eclipsing the previous record low of 9 below set in 1884.
A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March total at 0.06 inches, 0.18 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on March 4 was 1.86 inches in 1976.
The 0.06 inches also is the total for the meteorological spring of March through May.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 5.56 inches of precipitation, 2.64 inches above normal.
A trace of snow on Monday kept the March and spring snowfall total at 1.6 inches, 0.4 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on March 4 was 5.4 inches in 1982.
For the snow season, Madison has received 53.1 inches of snow, 10.8 inches above normal.