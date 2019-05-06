Overflowing rivers that have subsided from rain and melting snow earlier this spring could possibly go back to flood stage in south-central Wisconsin this week, with heavy rain forecast on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said rain could total up to 2 inches on Wednesday into Thursday, which could result in some minor river flooding.

Until then, the Madison area should see showers Monday morning with the high temperature reaching 58.

Tuesday looks nice, with sun and 57, but showers are expected to move in overnight.

Wednesday's high is only expected to reach 48, or 18 degrees below normal, with winds gusting up to 30 mph and up to an inch of rain possible.

More rain and strong winds continue Wednesday night, with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain in the forecast.

There's a 50% chance of rain on Thursday with a high of 53, before rain ends heading into the weekend.

Friday looks sunny but chilly with a high of 57.

There's a 30% chance of rain on Saturday with a high of 62, then a 20% chance on Sunday with a high of 62.

Sunday's high of 74 in Madison was 9 degrees above normal and 16 degrees below the record high of 90 for May 5, set in 1949.

The low of 44 was 1 degree above normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 29 for the date, set in 1958 and tied in 1992.

Afternoon and evening rain on Sunday totaled 0.44 inches at the airport, bringing the May precipitation total up to 0.76 inches, 0.22 inches above normal.

For the meteorological spring, Madison has received 4.90 inches of precipitation (rain plus melted snow), 1.24 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 10.40 inches of precipitation, 1.58 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at zero for May; 5.7 inches for spring, 4.0 inches below normal; and 57.2 inches for the snow season, 6.4 inches above normal.

The record snow on May 5 was a trace in 1989.