Flooding possible as Wisconsin braces for rare tropical storm

Portions of Wisconsin are under a flash flood watch as the state braces for what would be only the fourth tropical storm in 170 years of modern record keeping.

The National Weather Service expects the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal to move across the state Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing up to 3.5 inches of rain.

Thunderstorms could spawn damaging wind gusts or even a tornado Tuesday afternoon, but the majority of the rain is expected to fall Tuesday evening through Wednesday night, said Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Milwaukee office.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall over a band from the southwest to northeast corners of the state, which could result in flash flooding. Dane County is expected to see rainfalls of 1.25 to 2 inches.

In addition to flash floods, the storm could produce localized flooding on some rivers in western Wisconsin, said Nicole Batzek, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s La Crosse office.