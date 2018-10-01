Thunderstorms that started up overnight are expected to continue throughout Monday in south-central Wisconsin, with some storms possibly becoming severe.
The National Weather Service said we could see localized urban and rural flooding due to heavy rainfall, as well as large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
The best chance for severe storms is along and south of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to Waukesha.
No severe weather watches or warnings have been issued as of Monday morning, but stay tuned to forecasts as the day goes on.
Madison could see over 2 inches of rain before the storms move out, with between 1 and 2 inches Monday and between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch Monday night.
Highs are expected to only reach 56 Monday and 60 Tuesday, then shoot up to 80 on Wednesday, said 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
Rain chances could redevelop Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the best chance coming Wednesday night.
Temperatures cool off once again on Thursday with a high of 62 under sunny skies.
The third batch of showers and thunderstorms this week is forecast Thursday night into Friday, with a high of 64 on Friday.
Rain chances continue Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 66 and 63 for the weekend.
Borremans said more rain is possible next Monday with a high of 70.
Sunday's high of 52 was 14 degrees below normal and 36 degrees below the record high of 88 for Sept. 30, set in 1971.
The low of 44 was normal and 16 degrees above the record low of 28 for the date, set in 1883 and tied in 1993.
The airport rain gauge took in 0.60 inches of rain on Sunday, putting the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total at 5.46 inches, 2.33 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 30 was 1.72 inches in 1881.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 41.49 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 13.54 inches above normal.