Waters were beginning to recede Friday morning in southern Wisconsin communities hit when fast-melting snow caused rivers and streams to run their banks.

In Lodi, where a state of emergency was declared Thursday, Mayor Jim Ness said Spring Creek dropped at least three feet since cresting late Thursday night

“We’re much better today,” Ness said. “There’s water all over, but it’s going down.”

Ness said the municipal utility was restoring gas and electricity service Friday morning to businesses and about half a dozen homes on Main Street but did not know the extent of damages.

Ness said the flood hit quickly.

“We had no indication it was coming,” Ness said. “I’ve lived here 71 years and I’ve never seen it like that.”

But Columbia County Emergency Management officials are warning of ongoing flood risks as rivers continue to rise.

The Baraboo River crested just below major flood stage overnight in Rock Springs and is expected to come within about a foot of moderate flooding Sunday in Baraboo, according to the National Weather Service.

Minor to moderate flooding is likely Sunday through Wednesday on the Wisconsin River in Portage.

About a dozen residents who left their homes overnight in DeForest were able to return Friday morning as utility services were restored.

“We have not seen it get worse,” said Kelli Bialkowski, director of public services. “We’re feeling encouraged.”

The Pecatonica River crested Thursday night at more than 4 feet above flood stage in the Iowa County city of Darlington, according to the National Weather Service, which is forecasting it will remain in flood stage through Sunday.

“Each hour another business owner is able to access their business again,” said a post on the Darlington Police Department’s Facebook page. “Most of the businesses fared well, thanks to the flood mitigation efforts through the years, but some of the businesses did not have shields and are a mess this morning."

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Darlington mayor David Breunig said no residences were affected.

The National Weather Service extended the flood warning to 3:45 a.m. Saturday for 15 counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County, because of the widespread flooding caused by the snowmelt, rain, frozen ground and ice jams on streams.

The hardest-hit areas include DeForest and Mazomanie in Dane County, Lodi in Columbia County, Darlington in Lafayette County, Prairie du Sac in Sauk County and Fond du Lac.

In far western Wisconsin the Kickapoo River has crested in Ontario but may continue rising for another day or two in downstream communities.

Nicole Batzek, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, said the upper layers of ground are saturated and can’t absorb any additional snowmelt.

“Deep down into the soil it’s still frozen,” she said.

But moderate temperatures and sunshine should help this weekend.

“We’re not expecting any additional accumulating precipitation in the next two days, which is helpful,” Batzek said.