Swollen rivers and saturated ground could be put under more stress Tuesday night into Wednesday in southern Wisconsin, as a cold front brings heavy rain and storms to the region.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Lafayette, Iowa and Sauk counties, and flood warnings remain in effect for streams already above flood stage and are expected to remain elevated the rest of the week.
Rivers in the warning include Baraboo, Sugar, Pecatonica and Rock in south-central Wisconsin. The warnings are in effect until further notice.
We could see a few thunderstorms with the rain, mostly to the west of Interstate 90, with gusty winds the main hazard in the storms.
There's a slight chance for rain Tuesday afternoon in Madison, with the high reaching 81, according to 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
Showers and storms ramp up Tuesday night into Wednesday, with over an inch of rain forecast for Madison by the Weather Service.
Wednesday's high could top out at 72, then highs will be about 20 degrees colder the rest of the week.
We should be rain free Thursday through Saturday, with highs of 46 on Thursday, 45 on Friday and 51 on Saturday.
Frost is possible Thursday night and Friday night, with lows dropping to 31 both nights, Borremans said.
Rain could return Saturday night and continue into Tuesday, with highs of 49 on Sunday, 47 on Monday and 51 next Tuesday.
The high of 79 Monday was 17 degrees above normal and 4 degrees below the record high of 83 for Oct. 8, set in 1949 and tied in 1997.
The low of 52 was 11 degrees above normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 22 for the date, set in 1987.
Rainfall totaled 0.11 inches at the airport, bringing the October rainfall up to 3.77 inches, 3.14 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Oct. 8 was 2.05 inches in 1881.
Madison has received 9.23 inches of rain in the meteorological fall of September through November, 5.47 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 45.26 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 16.68 inches above normal.