Heavy rain the past two days in southern Wisconsin has streams filling up once again, bringing another round of communities setting sandbags to protect property.
In Black Earth, workers were making sandbags Monday, according to WKOW, and some roads in southwest Wisconsin were covered by floodwaters.
The National Weather Service issued flood warnings Tuesday morning for the Rock River near Lake Koshkonong, the Pecatonica River at Martintown and the Yahara River near Fulton.
The Pecatonica is at about 13 feet Tuesday morning, with flood stage at 13.5 feet. The Weather Service said it is expected to rise to 17.1 feet by Thursday evening.
Rainfall totals went up to 3 inches in parts of the state, and the 2.05 inches that fell at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison set a new record for Oct. 1.
Tuesday should be much drier than Monday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said it should be cloudy and cool with a few breaks in the clouds later in the day, the high topping out at 61.
There's a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight, then we could see 80 on Wednesday with another chance for showers or storms during the day.
Wednesday night could be stormy as a cold front moves through, setting the stage for a sunny Thursday with a high of 59.
The Weather Service said there's a slight risk of severe thunderstorms west of Madison Wednesday afternoon and night, and a marginal risk over the rest of southern Wisconsin.
There also is a small tornado threat west of Madison on Wednesday, while damaging winds and large hail are possible in the entire region.
Showers and storms return Thursday night and continue all the way through next Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then the low to mid-70s Monday and next Tuesday.
Monday's high of 55 was 10 degrees below normal and 35 degrees below the record high of 90 for Oct. 1, set in 1976.
The low of 49 was 5 degrees above normal and 22 degrees above the record low of 27 for the date, set in 1974.
The 2.05 inches of rain set a record, with the previous mark of 1.53 inches set in 1884 and tied in 1926.
The rainfall total for the meteorological fall (September through November) is at 7.51 inches, 4.30 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 43.54 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 15.51 inches above normal.