While flood warnings continue in southern Wisconsin areas hardest hit by floodwaters last week, the forecast this week brings plenty of sunshine and dry weather as we start spring on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the only rain forecast would be on Saturday night and Sunday.

A dry week should allow swollen and overflowing rivers to return to normal.

Flood warnings continue on the Baraboo River in Sauk County, the Pecatonica River in Green County, the Rock River in Jefferson County, the Fox River in Green Lake County, the Sugar River in Green and Rock Counties, the Crawfish River in Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson Counties, the Kickapoo River in Crawford County.

Warnings are updated every day by the Weather Service, so check the website for flood warnings, flood watches and other hydrological information.

The state highway travel map shows about a dozen roads remain closed due to water over the roads. Check the map or with local officials before taking a road trip that might include a closed road.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 47.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 50.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 30.

Thursday: Sunny, high near 50.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 30.

Friday: Sunny, high near 54.

Friday night: Clear, low around 31.

Saturday: Sunny, high near 58.

Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of rain, low around 38.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain, high near 56.