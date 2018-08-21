A flood warning for western Dane County that was set to expire Wednesday has been extended to Thursday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Ziegler said the warning will continue to 9 a.m. Thursday, with the National Weather Service saying the primary streams flooding include Black Earth Creek in Black Earth and the Sugar River at Brodhead.
The historic rainfall that parked over western Dane County Monday night into Tuesday morning dropped over 15 inches of rain near Cross Plains, but the rain has moved out of the region and the area should stay dry for at least two days.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Clearing skies, cooler and drier, low of 53.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 76.
- Wednesday night: Clear, low around 55.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 79.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m., low around 60.
- Friday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 72. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
Friday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid, high of 85.
- Saturday night: Slight chance of rain, low around 66.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 83.
- Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 67.
- Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid, with a few afternoon storms possible, high near 88.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny hot and humid, storms possible at night, high of 89.