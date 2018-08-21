Torrential rains that hit western Dane County Monday prompted a flood warning that has been extended to 6 a.m. Wednesday, as streams were still taking in the foot of rain that fell.
Many areas were under water, from the west side of Madison to Middleton to Cross Plains to Black Earth, with roads closed because of the high water.
The National Weather Service extended the flood warning to Wednesday "Because of the extreme nature of this rainfall and the impact it has had," the warning said.
Communities that are or could be affected by flooding also include Fitchburg, Waunakee, Verona, Oregon, Mount Horeb, Belleville, Mazomanie, Shorewood Hills, Blue Mounds, Paoli, Pine Bluff, Mount Vernon and Marxville.
Drivers should be careful driving in flooded areas.
"Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding," the flood warning said.
Rain ended Tuesday morning, but more rain is in the forecast by Friday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Tuesday's high should reach 74 under mostly cloudy skies, then we can expect sunshine and highs of 74 on Wednesday and 76 on Thursday.
The Weather Service said there's a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday with a high of 72. Rainfall could total up to three-quarters of an inch through Friday night.
Saturday looks good with sunshine and a high near 81.
Borremans said hot and humid weather returns on Sunday, with highs close to 90 Sunday, Monday and next Tuesday. Skies should be mostly sunny all three days, with a few nighttime storms Sunday and next Tuesday.
Temperature readings were not recorded for Madison on Monday, but the rainfall of 3.78 inches set a new record for Aug. 20.
That brings the August rainfall total up to 8.17 inches, 5.34 inches above normal.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 16.96 inches of rain, 5.41 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 33.80 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 10.42 inches above normal.