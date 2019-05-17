South-central Wisconsin could be the bulls-eye for round after round of heavy rain and severe storms this weekend, bringing the possibility of flash flooding and overflowing streams.

Forecasters are looking at over 2 inches of rain in the region from Friday through Sunday night, with the heaviest rain falling Saturday afternoon and evening, then later on Saturday night into Sunday.

"Through Sunday, many areas of southern Wisconsin will have received between 1 and 2.5 inches of additional rainfall, with the heaviest amounts in south-central Wisconsin," the National Weather Service said.

The heavy rainfall could cause areal flooding, or a gradual buildup of water in low-lying area, and some localized flash flooding.

"Some rivers may rise to above flood stage by Sunday, continuing into early next week," the Weather Service said.

Anyone planning outdoor activities this weekend, especially those camping near rivers, should stay aware of the latest forecast and changing conditions.

Rain is expected to start in the Madison area late Friday morning, with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, the high only reaching 58.

The threat of severe weather on Friday is low, but some storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

There's a better prospect for severe weather on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs are expected to reach 70 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday.

27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said the sun should return on Monday with the high only getting up to 60.

More rain and storms are in the forecast on Tuesday, with the high topping out at 58.

Wednesday should be a nice day with partly sunny skies and a high of 69, then we should see partly sunny skies and 68 on Thursday.

Thursday's high of 77 was 9 degrees above normal and 10 degrees below the record high of 87 for May 16, set in 1951 and tied in 1977 and 1992.

The low of 60 was 14 degrees above normal and 23 degrees above the record low of 27 for the date, set in 1997.

Close to a half-inch (0.49 inches) of rain fell at the airport, putting the May precipitation total at 2.18 inches, 0.44 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on May 16 was 1.64 inches in 1999.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 6.32 inches of precipitation, 1.02 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 11.82 inches of precipitation, 1.80 inches above normal.