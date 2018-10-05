A forecast of heavy rain in Madison Friday night into Saturday has city officials worried about rising lake levels and street flooding, with the region under a flash flood watch.
The National Weather Service issued the watch beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and continuing to 1 p.m. Saturday, with up to 2 inches of rain likely and local spots possibly getting higher amounts.
"The areas most prone to flash flooding are Madison and southwest of the city, toward Darlington, where recent heavy rainfall caused river and lake flooding problems," the Weather Service said.
Heavy rain Sunday and Monday put the Pecatonica River over its banks in Darlington, shutting down the only bridge crossing the river connecting the north and south sides of the city for two days until the floodwaters receded.
Scattered showers came through Madison Friday morning and there could be a few more Friday afternoon, but the main blast of rain comes at night, with the chance for a thunderstorm or two thrown into the mix.
Any thunderstorms that develop are not expected to be severe.
Showers and storms are forecast Saturday through Wednesday, with the next sunny day not arriving until Thursday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said we could see a few early showers on Saturday with a high of 61, then showers and thunderstorms at night.
Sunday looks like Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms and a high of 56. The Weather Service said we could see up to an inch of rain on Sunda and Sunday night.
Monday's forecast calls for showers and storms day and night, with a high of 72.
Tuesday should be warmer with a high of 78, but showers and storms continue.
Wednesday looks rainy once again with the high topping out at 74, then sunshine returns on Thursday and so does colder temperatures, the high only reaching 56.
Brown said the high should only reach 50 next Friday under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday's high of 65 was 1 degree above normal and 22 degrees below the record high of 87 for Oct. 4, set in 2005.
The low of 41 was 1 degree below normal and 16 degrees above the record low of 25 for the date, set in 1989.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the October rainfall total at 2.05 inches, 1.73 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Oct. 4 was 1.42 inches in 1919.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 7.51 inches of rain, 4.06 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 43.54 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 15.27 inches above normal.