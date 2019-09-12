Another 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected for south-central Wisconsin Thursday into early Friday on ground saturated from 2 to 3 inches in rounds of thunderstorms so far this week, prompting a flash flood watch that has been extended to 7 a.m. Friday, according to forecasters.
Showers and storms will move slowly north across the area on Thursday ahead of an approaching system, with moderate to occasional heavy rain possible in the morning. Another round of showers and storms are expected Thursday night as a cold front sweeps across the area, with strong to severe storms possible, the National Weather Service said.
The Weather Service said that rising water levels on streams and rivers are expected, and cautioned people to stay aware of the latest forecast and radar information.
The chances for storms finally will end from west to east Friday morning, before returning Saturday night into Sunday, and again Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 70 percent chance for showers and storms, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain expected, and higher amounts possible in any storms that develop. Look for cloudy skies, a high near 70 and east winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 90 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly before 2 a.m., with possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch as the low falls to around 63
Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 70 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday, look for another nice day Saturday with sunny skies, a high near 76 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 50 percent Saturday night, 20 percent Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 80, 81, 81 and 80, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 64, 62, 65 and 65.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 83 at 2:40 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 10 degrees below the record high of 93 for Sept. 11, set in 1931.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 62 at 11:59 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 34 for Sept. 11, set in 1955.
Officially, 0.31 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.84 inches, 0.61 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 31.43 inches, 5.38 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 11 is 1.71 inches in 2000.