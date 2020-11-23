First snowstorm of season on the way for southern Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

The first snowstorm of the season is on the way for southern Wisconsin, with accumulating wet, dense snow making for a messy commute Tuesday morning, according to forecasters.

The snow should move into the Madison area between 3 and 6 a.m. Tuesday and total 2 to 3 inches, with 3 to 4 inches possible west and southwest of Madison, the National Weather Service lead meteorologist Jaclyn Ritzman said.

The snow will transition over to rain from southwest to northeast late morning through Tuesday afternoon, ending in east-central Wisconsin in the late afternoon. Only a trace to a half-inch of snow is expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline, Ritzman said.

The storm system will develop along the Front Range of the central Rockies by Monday night, dumping up to a foot of snow across much of that area before moving through the center of the country, AccuWeather meteorologist Jessica Storm said.