First snowstorm of season has south-central Wisconsin under winter weather advisory Tuesday

The first snowstorm of the season has south-central Wisconsin under a winter weather advisory until noon on Tuesday, with wet snow making for slushy and slippery road conditions until the snow changes over to rain around mid-day, according to forecasters.

The wet and heavy snow entered southwest Wisconsin early Tuesday and spread northeast, hitting the Madison area around 4 a.m., and at times falling at moderate to heavy rates, resulting in visibility down to a half-mile, National Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.

Slushy snowfall rates of a half-inch to an inch per hour are possible for an hour or two, with 2 to 4 inches across most of southern Wisconsin and a trace to 2 inches closer to Lake Michigan. The winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin, except for the counties along Lake Michigan.

On Tuesday in Madison, look for snow before 10 a.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow through 4 p.m., and rain after 4 p.m., with a high near 40, southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, and around 2 inches of snow, the Weather Service said.

Areas of fog are expected overnight into Wednesday morning with dense fog possible at times, as the low edges down to around 38, and less than a tenth of an inch of rain falls.