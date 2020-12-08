First snowstorm of December possible over weekend for southern Wisconsin after abnormal warmth during week

Next 12 Hours
Highs near 50 Wednesday and Thursday across southern Wisconsin could be followed by the first snow of December over the weekend, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee said in a tweet that there’s “still the potential for wintry weather this weekend, but uncertainty remains high as there are far more questions than answers.”
It advised anyone with travel plans later Friday night and Saturday to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.
AccuWeather said the storm is expected to unleash snow, rain and strong winds across parts of the central U.S., with the strength and track of the storm determining how intense conditions become and which areas will get a dose of wintry weather.
The storm, which will first trigger rain and mountain snow over the interior Southwest at midweek, has the potential to deliver accumulating snow in cities such as Minneapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago and Milwaukee.
"At this early stage, it seems, regardless of the storm track and strength, areas from northern Wisconsin to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan are most likely to receive significant snow," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 39 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 31, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 47 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 28, Thursday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, with a high near 47 and south winds around 5 mph.
The record high for Dec. 9 is 60 and the record high for Dec. 10 is 56.
The storm system begins to impact the area Friday with a 50% chance for rain, mainly after noon, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance for rain and snow overnight Friday into Saturday, a 40% chance for rain and snow Saturday before 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m., and a 30% chance for snow Saturday night, mainly before midnight.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 41, 37, 32 and 34, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 32, 35, 24 and 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts abnormally warm weather in advance of the weekend system, possible scattered rain Friday, possible mixed precipitation Friday night, and possible snow Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 38, 48, 48, 44, 36, 32 and 32, and overnight lows around 31, 28, 33, 31, 22 and 20.
Monday’s high in Madison was 34 at 2:07 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 7, set in 1916.
Monday’s low in Madison was 30 at 11:59 p.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 45 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Dec. 7, set in 1972.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.5 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.79 inches of precipitation, 4.5 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 7 is 1.17 inches, set in 1967.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at zero, 2.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 4.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 7 is 8.4 inches, set in 1969.
Worst blizzard ever: Remembering the 'Big Snow' of 1881
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!