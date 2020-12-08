First snowstorm of December possible over weekend for southern Wisconsin after abnormal warmth during week

Highs near 50 Wednesday and Thursday across southern Wisconsin could be followed by the first snow of December over the weekend, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee said in a tweet that there’s “still the potential for wintry weather this weekend, but uncertainty remains high as there are far more questions than answers.”

It advised anyone with travel plans later Friday night and Saturday to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

AccuWeather said the storm is expected to unleash snow, rain and strong winds across parts of the central U.S., with the strength and track of the storm determining how intense conditions become and which areas will get a dose of wintry weather.

The storm, which will first trigger rain and mountain snow over the interior Southwest at midweek, has the potential to deliver accumulating snow in cities such as Minneapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago and Milwaukee.