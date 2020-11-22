 Skip to main content
First significant snow of the season expected for south-central Wisconsin
First significant snow of the season expected for south-central Wisconsin

Meteorologists predict the season's first significant snow will take place Tuesday, just in time for the morning commute. 

One to two inches of wet, dense snow could fall Tuesday morning in south-central Wisconsin, causing sharp reductions in visibility and the potential for slippery conditions according to the National Weather Service. Three to four inches of accumulation is possible in areas northwest of Madison.

Tuesday Snow

Snow is expected to turn into rain and possibly sleet in the afternoon on Tuesday, Jaclyn Ritzman, Lead Meteorologist with the National Weather Service said in a statement. 

The weather system expected to bring the wintery mix will lift into the northeast across south-central Wisconsin between 4am and 6am, and between 6am and 8am across east-central and southeast Wisconsin, Ritzman said. 

Communities along Lake Michigan could see far less snow, likely only trace amounts. 

Skies over Madison are predicted to be partly sunny Sunday, with a high of 44 degrees and a low of 27. Monday is predicted to be a bit colder but with mostly sunny skies, with a high of 39 degrees and a low of 29, according to the National Weather Service. 

Tuesday Snow 2

Photos: Remembering greatest single-day snowstorm in Madison history

Local Weather

