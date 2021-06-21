First full day of astronomical summer like first day of spring for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
The summer solstice was 10:32 p.m. Sunday, making Monday the first full day of astronomical summer. The forecast high for Madison is 66, which is only 3 degrees above the high of 63 on the first full day of spring March 21.
The cooler weather follows a day of showers and storms on Sunday, after a mostly hot and dry June that has featured temperatures averaging several degrees above normal.
The showers and clouds from mid-morning into the afternoon Sunday kept the atmosphere relatively calm, keeping the severe weather to the south of the Madison area, with the western Chicago suburbs hammered by a tornado that caused damage and injuries.
Highs in the 60s and lower 70s will be common across the upper Midwest on Monday, and highs in portions of northern Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Minnesota will even be stuck in the 50s.
AccuWeather said an active storm track across the northern tier of the U.S. will keep temperatures near normal or even slightly below normal for much of the remainder of June.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 66 and northwest winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 44, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 70 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 57, with a 40% chance for showers and storms after 1 a.m., Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms before 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 79 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 60% Thursday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 80% Thursday night, with possible totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch; 60% Friday; 30% Friday night; 20% Saturday and again Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday and Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and sunny Sunday, with highs near 81, 79, 78 and 82, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 65, 67, 60 and 57.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers Tuesday night, isolated showers Wednesday, scattered showers and storms Thursday and Thursday night, scattered showers and storms Friday, and possible isolated showers and storms Friday.
Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 68, 72, 78, 77, 78, 77 and 78, and overnight lows around 49, 58, 65, 65, 61 and 58.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 76 at 11:23 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 101 for June 20, set in 1988.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 58 at 4:20 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 40 for June 20, set in 2003.
Officially, 0.41 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 2.03 inches, 1.5 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 9.21 inches, 7.45 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 20 is 1.5 inches in 1877.