First full day of astronomical summer like first day of spring for southern Wisconsin

The summer solstice was 10:32 p.m. Sunday, making Monday the first full day of astronomical summer. The forecast high for Madison is 66, which is only 3 degrees above the high of 63 on the first full day of spring March 21.

The cooler weather follows a day of showers and storms on Sunday, after a mostly hot and dry June that has featured temperatures averaging several degrees above normal.

The showers and clouds from mid-morning into the afternoon Sunday kept the atmosphere relatively calm, keeping the severe weather to the south of the Madison area, with the western Chicago suburbs hammered by a tornado that caused damage and injuries.

Highs in the 60s and lower 70s will be common across the upper Midwest on Monday, and highs in portions of northern Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Minnesota will even be stuck in the 50s.

AccuWeather said an active storm track across the northern tier of the U.S. will keep temperatures near normal or even slightly below normal for much of the remainder of June.