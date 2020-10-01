First frost advisory of season for southern Wisconsin Friday morning

After a raw Thursday with possible thunderstorms, the coldest weather of the season will hit southern Wisconsin on Friday morning, with a frost advisory in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to forecasters.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Cronce said there is a chance for a few weak storms embedded within scattered showers that are expected across the area Thursday, with winds up to 23 miles per hour, which is not as gusty as Wednesday.

Frost is possible again Friday night and Sunday night, the Weather Service said.

The cold area hitting the region will plunge directly from northern Canada, and the deep source of the cold will result in temperatures more like November than early October, AccuWeather said.

"With this blast of cold air, the first snowflakes of the season may fly across the Arrowhead of Minnesota into parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, inland away from the shore of Lake Superior on Thursday into Friday," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.