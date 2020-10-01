First frost advisory of season for southern Wisconsin Friday morning

Next 12 Hours
After a raw Thursday with possible thunderstorms, the coldest weather of the season will hit southern Wisconsin on Friday morning, with a frost advisory in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to forecasters.
National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Cronce said there is a chance for a few weak storms embedded within scattered showers that are expected across the area Thursday, with winds up to 23 miles per hour, which is not as gusty as Wednesday.
Frost is possible again Friday night and Sunday night, the Weather Service said.
The cold area hitting the region will plunge directly from northern Canada, and the deep source of the cold will result in temperatures more like November than early October, AccuWeather said.
"With this blast of cold air, the first snowflakes of the season may fly across the Arrowhead of Minnesota into parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, inland away from the shore of Lake Superior on Thursday into Friday," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 50% chance for showers, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 55 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for showers before 8 p.m., then patchy frost after 5 a.m. as skies clear and the low falls to around 34.
Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 49 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
The low overnight Friday into Saturday should be around 36, while there’s a 20% chance for showers Saturday after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 52 and south winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for showers Saturday night, and a 30% chance Sunday before 1 p.m.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and sunny Wednesday, with highs near 52, 59, 66 and 65, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 40, 36, 47 and 49.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered spotty showers Thursday, patchy frost early Friday, few possible late day showers Saturday, a few showers possible Sunday, an isolated shower possible Tuesday, and isolated showers possible Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 56, 50,51, 51, 59, 66 and 63, and overnight lows around 35, 36, 41, 35, 46 and 47.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 59 at 3:43 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 88 for Sept. 30, set in 1971.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 46 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 28 for Sept. 30, set in 1883 and 1993.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 3.41 inches, 0.28 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 32.56 inches, 4.61 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 30 is 1.72 inches in 1881.
