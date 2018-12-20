Winter officially starts on Friday, and even though we have no snow in Madison, temperatures should be right about the freezing mark, very normal for this time of year.
The National Weather Service said light rain Thursday afternoon will end by evening, but we could see some patchy fog in the evening commute.
The shortest day of the year on Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32, and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
There's little chance for snow in the upcoming week, including Christmas Eve and Day, with the best chance coming the day after Christmas, also known as Boxing Day.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: Patchy fog before 7 p.m., low around 31.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 32. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 35.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 22.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 33.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow, low around 24.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 35.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 35.