First below zero weather of winter could be on the way for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
The first below zero weather of the winter could hit southern Wisconsin Friday night, but temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, with some snow that may be over by the time the NFC title game starts in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Kevin Lynott, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, confirmed Tuesday that Madison and Milwaukee have not seen a temperature below zero this fall and winter.
But the Weather Service said the low overnight Friday into Saturday for Madison should be 2 below, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said it should be zero.
AccuWeather said true arctic air hasn't been felt across much of the Midwest and Northeast this month, but that’s about to change, with rounds of chilly air typical for late January on the way, especially starting next week.
Intertwined in the colder weather pattern will be weak and fast-moving Alberta clipper-style storms that will swing east from the northern Plains.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high rising to near 32 from morning lows in the single digits, south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, and gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 26, Thursday’s forecast features a chance for flurries after 3 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 34 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 10, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 17 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for snow return at 60% on Saturday night, 40% Sunday, and 30% Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 19, 29, 27 and 26, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 2 below, 21, 18 and 15.
The forecast for Green Bay on Sunday in cloudy with a high near 29 and snow likely, mainly before 7 a.m., the Weather Service said.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather for Madison except for snow developing Saturday evening and night, and light snow Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 30, 35, 17, 19, 28, 28 and 25, and overnight lows around 24, 7, zero, 15, 20 and 16.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 27 at 2:10 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 47 for Jan. 19, set in 1921, 1933 and 2006.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 11 at 11:32 p.m., the normal low and 38 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 19, set in 1994.
Officially, 0.06 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.45 inches, 0.31 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.58 inches, 0.92 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 19 is 1.07 inches, set in 1995.
Officially, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 snow total to 5.9 inches, 2 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 19.4 inches, 2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 21.7 inches, 3.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 19 is 12.6 inches, set in 1995.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
