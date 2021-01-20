First below zero weather of winter could be on the way for southern Wisconsin

The first below zero weather of the winter could hit southern Wisconsin Friday night, but temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, with some snow that may be over by the time the NFC title game starts in Green Bay, according to forecasters.

Kevin Lynott, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, confirmed Tuesday that Madison and Milwaukee have not seen a temperature below zero this fall and winter.

But the Weather Service said the low overnight Friday into Saturday for Madison should be 2 below, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said it should be zero.

AccuWeather said true arctic air hasn't been felt across much of the Midwest and Northeast this month, but that’s about to change, with rounds of chilly air typical for late January on the way, especially starting next week.

Intertwined in the colder weather pattern will be weak and fast-moving Alberta clipper-style storms that will swing east from the northern Plains.